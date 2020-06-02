Julie Rizzolo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Rizzolo, FNP-C
Julie Rizzolo, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Honolulu, HI.
Julie Rizzolo's Office Locations
932 Ward Ave Ste 600, Honolulu, HI 96814
(808) 725-2067
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
She really cares about her patients She’s A Awesome Person
About Julie Rizzolo, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023505856
