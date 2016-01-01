See All Physicians Assistants in Elgin, SC
Julie Thomas, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Julie Thomas, PA

Julie Thomas, PA is a Physician Assistant in Elgin, SC. 

Julie Thomas works at MUSC Health Urgent Care Elgin Medical Pavilion in Elgin, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julie Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Urgent Care Elgin Medical Pavilion
    40 Pinnacle Pkwy, Elgin, SC 29045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Julie Thomas, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1023042702
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

