Julie Turner Newsome, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie Turner Newsome, LPC is a Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Julie Turner Newsome works at Primary practice in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary practice
    4445 Corporation Ln Ste 160, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 409-4019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 01, 2021
    Julie T. Newsome is very educated in her field and has been a major staple in my mental health journey since 2010. She is insightful, congruent, professional, compassionate and reliable. During every visit I have always felt completely safe, comfortable and heard.
    A. H. — Jul 01, 2021
    About Julie Turner Newsome, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1922293661
    Education & Certifications

    • Old Dominion University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Turner Newsome, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Turner Newsome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Turner Newsome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Turner Newsome works at Primary practice in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Julie Turner Newsome’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Julie Turner Newsome. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Turner Newsome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Turner Newsome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Turner Newsome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

