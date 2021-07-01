Julie Turner Newsome, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Turner Newsome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Turner Newsome, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Turner Newsome, LPC is a Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA.
Julie Turner Newsome works at
Locations
Primary practice4445 Corporation Ln Ste 160, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 409-4019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Julie T. Newsome is very educated in her field and has been a major staple in my mental health journey since 2010. She is insightful, congruent, professional, compassionate and reliable. During every visit I have always felt completely safe, comfortable and heard.
About Julie Turner Newsome, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1922293661
Education & Certifications
- Old Dominion University
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Turner Newsome accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Turner Newsome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Julie Turner Newsome. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Turner Newsome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Turner Newsome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Turner Newsome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.