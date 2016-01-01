Julie Visk, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Visk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Visk, MSN
Overview of Julie Visk, MSN
Julie Visk, MSN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Julie Visk works at
Julie Visk's Office Locations
-
1
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Visk?
About Julie Visk, MSN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1194185819
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Visk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Visk accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Visk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Visk works at
Julie Visk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Visk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Visk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Visk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.