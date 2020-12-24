Dr. Julie Wallace, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Wallace, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Wallace, PHD is a Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4334 NW Expressway Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 740-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wallace is fabulous. My husband and I see her regularly in separate visits. He sees her for a number of mental health issues and I see who for coping with those issues. We have been seeing her for years. She is so compassionate, and seems to be able to recognize exactly what we need for each individual visit. I trust her completely and highly recommend her to anyone seeking help.
About Dr. Julie Wallace, PHD
- Psychology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1255681839
Education & Certifications
- Griffin Memorial Hospital
- University of Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
