Overview

Julie Weber, LCPC is a Counselor in Shiloh, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from McKendree University.



Julie Weber works at Julie L Weber Counseling Services, Inc. in Shiloh, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.