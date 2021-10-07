See All Physical Therapists in New York, NY
Jung Lee, PT

Physical Therapy
4.9 (20)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jung Lee, PT

Jung Lee, PT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. 

Jung Lee works at Recovery PT (Upper East Side NYC) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jung Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Recovery PT (Upper East Side NYC)
    157 E 86th St Frnt 2, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 760-1146
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • New York State of Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 07, 2021
    I am an old OR Nurse. I've had PT since 1981, yup. Many many times> I cannot rave enough about Dr. Lee!!! e is amazing and hands on. Just what I needed. He is brilliant teaching me how to do them at home. He's taught me so many tricks! Any patient who see's him is one of the luckiest people in the world! He will help you heal!!!!!
    Gail D. — Oct 07, 2021
    Photo: Jung Lee, PT
    About Jung Lee, PT

    • Physical Therapy
    • English
    • 1881865673
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jung Lee, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jung Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jung Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jung Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jung Lee works at Recovery PT (Upper East Side NYC) in New York, NY. View the full address on Jung Lee’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Jung Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jung Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jung Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jung Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

