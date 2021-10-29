Justin Letourneau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Justin Letourneau, PA-C
Overview of Justin Letourneau, PA-C
Justin Letourneau, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bradenton, FL.
Allcare Medical Centers, PC5860 Ranch Lake Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 388-8997
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He listens with sincerity; he does not make me feel judged. Justin (easier to spell than his last name!) simply gives logical support, encouragement and suggestions. He has a vast array of personal experiences in his own life, which adds to his ability to understand many different situations, whether male or female, married, divorced, or single. He has great depth in helping families, military or ex military or Never military!!! It is a relief going to an appointment, not a dread! I personally don’t see him anymore, because my issues were resolved!
About Justin Letourneau, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861710923
Frequently Asked Questions
Justin Letourneau accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Justin Letourneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
