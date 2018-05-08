See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Myers, FL
Kailen Gonzalez, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kailen Gonzalez, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kailen Gonzalez, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL. 

Kailen Gonzalez works at Genesis Care Urology in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Thomas Pino, PA-C
Thomas Pino, PA-C
4.8 (60)
View Profile
Brooke Drew, PA-C
Brooke Drew, PA-C
4.9 (47)
View Profile
Jane Phillips, PA-C
Jane Phillips, PA-C
4.9 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Care Urology
    4571 Colonial Blvd Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 218-3593
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kailen Gonzalez?

    May 08, 2018
    Very professional and knowledgeable.
    — May 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kailen Gonzalez, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Kailen Gonzalez, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kailen Gonzalez to family and friends

    Kailen Gonzalez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kailen Gonzalez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kailen Gonzalez, PA.

    About Kailen Gonzalez, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255607750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kailen Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kailen Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kailen Gonzalez works at Genesis Care Urology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Kailen Gonzalez’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kailen Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kailen Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kailen Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kailen Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kailen Gonzalez, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.