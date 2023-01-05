See All Family Doctors in Lexington, NC
Kaitlin Williamson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kaitlin Williamson, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kaitlin Williamson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC. 

Kaitlin Williamson works at Novant Health Lexington Primary Care in Lexington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lexington Primary Care
    110 W Medical Park Dr, Lexington, NC 27292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7853
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kaitlin Williamson?

    Jan 05, 2023
    I changed from Forsyth Internal Med. because the doctor I had accused me of faking vertigo. Kaitlin was there when I needed her, understanding and professional.
    Dawn — Jan 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kaitlin Williamson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kaitlin Williamson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kaitlin Williamson to family and friends

    Kaitlin Williamson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kaitlin Williamson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kaitlin Williamson, PA-C.

    About Kaitlin Williamson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1063862399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kaitlin Williamson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaitlin Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kaitlin Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kaitlin Williamson works at Novant Health Lexington Primary Care in Lexington, NC. View the full address on Kaitlin Williamson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kaitlin Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlin Williamson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlin Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlin Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.