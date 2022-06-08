Kandis Silvestri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kandis Silvestri, LPC
Overview
Kandis Silvestri, LPC is a Counselor in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Locations
- 1 2277 Swanson Ave Ste B, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-0110
- 2 1930 Mesquite Ave Ste 2A, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-0110
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen counselors my whole life and none have understood or helped as much as Kandis. She’s seen me through many breakdowns and crises, and even when things aren’t so bad she is attentive and patient. Truly a kind, empathetic soul.
About Kandis Silvestri, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184771388
