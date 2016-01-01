See All Occupational Therapists in Duluth, MN
Kara Long, OTR Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kara Long, OTR

Occupational Therapy
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Kara Long, OTR

Kara Long, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN. 

Kara Long works at Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kara Long's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Kara Long?

Photo: Kara Long, OTR
How would you rate your experience with Kara Long, OTR?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kara Long to family and friends

Kara Long's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kara Long

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kara Long, OTR.

About Kara Long, OTR

Specialties
  • Occupational Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1629690326
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kara Long, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kara Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kara Long works at Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Kara Long’s profile.

Kara Long has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Long.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.