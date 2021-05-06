Dr. Bekker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Bekker, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Bekker, PHD is a Psychologist in Hackensack, NJ.
Locations
- 1 204 State St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 925-5882
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the few bright lights in my week! Kind and empathic. She listens and makes gentle suggestion. If you need help, call her!
About Dr. Karen Bekker, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.