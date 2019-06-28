Karen Bethel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Bethel, ARNP-BC
Overview of Karen Bethel, ARNP-BC
Karen Bethel, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Karen Bethel works at
Karen Bethel's Office Locations
Making A Differnce For You, Inc.1900 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 435-3683Monday1:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 9:00pmThursday1:00pm - 9:00pmFriday1:00pm - 9:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Expertise in prescription and herbal products. Knowledgeable and spends at least 45 minutes with you unlike other prescribers who have you in and out in 15 minutes or less.
About Karen Bethel, ARNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437248788
Karen Bethel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Bethel works at
2 patients have reviewed Karen Bethel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Bethel.
Karen Bethel offers both online and phone scheduling options.