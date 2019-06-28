See All Nurse Practitioners in Pembroke Pines, FL
Karen Bethel, ARNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Karen Bethel, ARNP-BC

Karen Bethel, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Karen Bethel works at M.A.D. for You Inc. in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Bethel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Making A Differnce For You, Inc.
    1900 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 435-3683
    Monday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 28, 2019
    Expertise in prescription and herbal products. Knowledgeable and spends at least 45 minutes with you unlike other prescribers who have you in and out in 15 minutes or less.
    — Jun 28, 2019
    About Karen Bethel, ARNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437248788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Bethel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Bethel works at M.A.D. for You Inc. in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Karen Bethel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Karen Bethel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Bethel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Bethel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Bethel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

