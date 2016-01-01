Karen Binder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Binder, LICSW
Overview
Karen Binder, LICSW is a Counselor in Stoneham, MA.
Karen Binder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul Mccormick Ph.d.271 Main St Ste 205, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (617) 244-8389
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Binder?
About Karen Binder, LICSW
- Counseling
- English, Yiddish
- 1003804683
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Binder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Binder works at
Karen Binder speaks Yiddish.
3 patients have reviewed Karen Binder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Binder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Binder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Binder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.