Karen Cremers, OTR
Offers telehealth
Overview of Karen Cremers, OTR
Karen Cremers, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Karen Cremers' Office Locations
Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday5:30am - 10:00pmTuesday5:30am - 10:00pmWednesday5:30am - 10:00pmThursday5:30am - 10:00pmFriday5:30am - 10:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:30pmSunday7:00am - 6:30pm
Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown4289 Ugstad Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Karen Cremers, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1457693673
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Cremers accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Cremers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Cremers.
