Dr. Karen Gieseke, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Gieseke, PHD is a Psychologist in Middletown, RI. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University.
Dr. Gieseke works at
Locations
1
Karen Gieseke Phd & Associates Inc. Comprehensive Psychological Service42 Valley Rd Ste 3C, Middletown, RI 02842 Directions (401) 842-0009
2
Karen gieseke ph.d. and associates18 Gooding Ave Ste 3C, Bristol, RI 02809 Directions (401) 842-0009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with the services provided here. All the staff and providers take the time to answer questions, hear concerns, and promptly address and get back to you with any needs. Being a military family, it’s often difficult to find this level of care. Would recommend either location (Middletown and Bristol) to those in need of mental health care from 5-105.
About Dr. Karen Gieseke, PHD
- Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255466314
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
- Carroll University
