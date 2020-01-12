Dr. Karen Hampton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Hampton, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Hampton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 763 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-5036
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I like that she returned my call herself. She explains things well and gave me a written report of my testing. The office is comfortable and spacious. I also appreciate that she is on my insurance last year (UHC) and this year (Aetna).
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851477905
Dr. Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.
