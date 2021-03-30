See All Clinical Psychologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Karen Jordan, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Karen Jordan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Overland Park, KS. 

Dr. Jordan works at Jordan Psychological Assessment Center in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jordan Psychological Assessment Center
    6720 W 121st St Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 647-7990
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karen Jordan, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861674962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Jordan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jordan works at Jordan Psychological Assessment Center in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Jordan’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

