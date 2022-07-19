See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Karen Jorge Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Karen Jorge

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karen Jorge is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Karen Jorge works at Compass Counseling Services LLC, Orlando, FL in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Harish Kasetty, PA-C
Harish Kasetty, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Shaunte Wilks, PA-C
Shaunte Wilks, PA-C
4.8 (23)
View Profile
Justin Fojo, PA-C
Justin Fojo, PA-C
4.8 (22)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Compass Counseling Services
    1400 N Semoran Blvd Ste E, Orlando, FL 32807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 823-8421
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Jorge?

    Jul 19, 2022
    Muy buena
    Santa Lebron — Jul 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Jorge
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Jorge?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Jorge to family and friends

    Karen Jorge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Jorge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Jorge.

    About Karen Jorge

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558879114
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Jorge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Jorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Jorge works at Compass Counseling Services LLC, Orlando, FL in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Karen Jorge’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Karen Jorge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Jorge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Jorge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Jorge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Jorge?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.