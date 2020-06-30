Dr. Karen Kirk, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kirk, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Kirk, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Kirk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hook Psychological Services Pllc4000 Shipyard Blvd Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 202-9113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirk?
Dr. Kirk was really worked to give a nuanced view of our child. She gave us some direction and answers we have been searching for for years because she was willing to put in time and effort to form a thoughtful diagnosis. Excellent physician.
About Dr. Karen Kirk, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1720235542
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.