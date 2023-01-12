Karen Kowalczyk, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Kowalczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Kowalczyk, APN
Overview of Karen Kowalczyk, APN
Karen Kowalczyk, APN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Addison, IL.
Karen Kowalczyk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Karen Kowalczyk's Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St Fl 2, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Kowalczyk?
Excellent Service
About Karen Kowalczyk, APN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316189343
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Kowalczyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Kowalczyk accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Kowalczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Kowalczyk works at
24 patients have reviewed Karen Kowalczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Kowalczyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Kowalczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Kowalczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.