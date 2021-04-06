Karen Larsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Larsen, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Karen Larsen, ARNP
Karen Larsen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Karen Larsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Karen Larsen's Office Locations
-
1
Ocala Family Medical Center2230 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 237-4133
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Larsen?
I have been a patient of Karen's for over 7 years and have been very happy. She has always responded quickly to any question for referral/script and actually listens to you. She works diligently to help find out what is wrong and/or how to resolve your problem.
About Karen Larsen, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154762409
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Larsen works at
6 patients have reviewed Karen Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.