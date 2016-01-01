See All Family Doctors in Bainbridge Island, WA
Karen Morice, PA

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karen Morice, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA. 

Karen Morice works at Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center in Bainbridge Island, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center
    1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Karen Morice, PA

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1467491910
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

