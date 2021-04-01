See All Nurse Practitioners in Springfield, MO
Karen Young, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Karen Young, FNP-C

Karen Young, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO. 

Karen Young works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Young's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Dermatology
    1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2021
    She listens to me at every visit to what I have to say or ask and then handles the situation to my relief. I do not like doctors from previous care as they rush in and out in about 5 minutes where Karen takes an hour if I need it. We discuss things and come to a mutual decision as to what to do.
    Deborah Dennis — Apr 01, 2021
    Photo: Karen Young, FNP-C
    About Karen Young, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578996682
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Young, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Young works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Karen Young’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Karen Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

