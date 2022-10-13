See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Davenport, FL
Kari Whitman, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
2.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kari Whitman, PA

Kari Whitman, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Davenport, FL. 

Kari Whitman works at Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport in Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kari Whitman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport
    40124 Highway 27 Ste 204, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Boutonniere Deformity
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Congenital Hand Anomaly
Boutonniere Deformity
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Congenital Hand Anomaly

Treatment frequency



Boutonniere Deformity Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kari Whitman, PA

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962737627
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kari Whitman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kari Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kari Whitman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kari Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kari Whitman works at Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport in Davenport, FL. View the full address on Kari Whitman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kari Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kari Whitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kari Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kari Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

