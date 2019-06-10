Karim Barrie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karim Barrie, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Karim Barrie, CNP
Karim Barrie, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Karim Barrie works at
Karim Barrie's Office Locations
-
1
Eden Counseling Centers LLC360 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 398-3470
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karim Barrie?
I have been seeing Mr. Barrie for about the last six months, twice a month. He is a very knowledgeable NP, and a caring person in the field. I always enjoy the times I see him, it is always informative and enjoyable. I would most definitely recommend him to anyone looking for medical attention within his scope of practice.
About Karim Barrie, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447775515
Frequently Asked Questions
Karim Barrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karim Barrie works at
Karim Barrie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karim Barrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karim Barrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karim Barrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.