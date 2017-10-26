Karin Johnson, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karin Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karin Johnson, LPC
Karin Johnson, LPC is a Counselor in Boulder, CO.
Karin Johnson works at
Colorado Medical Psychiatry LLC4770 Baseline Rd Ste 310, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 902-6320
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have worked with Karin regarding my trauma. She is a very skilled therapist. Karin is very knowledgeable about trauma therapy.
- Counseling
- English
- 1396959219
Karin Johnson accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karin Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Karin Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karin Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karin Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karin Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.