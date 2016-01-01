Dr. Karisa Mueller, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karisa Mueller, DPT
Overview of Dr. Karisa Mueller, DPT
Dr. Karisa Mueller, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic4212 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
About Dr. Karisa Mueller, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1114417284
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mueller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.