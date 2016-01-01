See All Physical Therapists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Karisa Mueller, DPT

Physical Therapy
1.5 (2)
Map Pin Small Duluth, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Karisa Mueller, DPT

Dr. Karisa Mueller, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Mueller works at Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mueller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic
    4212 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

About Dr. Karisa Mueller, DPT

  • Physical Therapy
  • English
  • Female
  • 1114417284
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

