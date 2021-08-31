See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Karisa Son, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karisa Son, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Mgh Institute Of Health Profession, Master's Of Science In Nursing.

Karisa Son works at The Skin Docs in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin Docs - Las Vegas
    2860 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 551-9487
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2021
    I recently moved to Vegas from the Bay Area and I was referred to her from a friend. She's good and I can tell she really cares about you. I highly recommend her as a doctor. I was sad when she decided to leave to help her husband with his dermatology business but at least I know who to go to with any skin problem now as well. =)
    Christine — Aug 31, 2021
    About Karisa Son, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780064212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mgh Institute Of Health Profession, Master's Of Science In Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karisa Son, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karisa Son is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karisa Son has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Karisa Son has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Karisa Son. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karisa Son.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karisa Son, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karisa Son appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

