Karisa Son, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Mgh Institute Of Health Profession, Master's Of Science In Nursing.
The Skin Docs - Las Vegas
2860 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently moved to Vegas from the Bay Area and I was referred to her from a friend. She's good and I can tell she really cares about you. I highly recommend her as a doctor. I was sad when she decided to leave to help her husband with his dermatology business but at least I know who to go to with any skin problem now as well. =)
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Mgh Institute Of Health Profession, Master's Of Science In Nursing
- Tufts University
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Speaks Korean and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Karisa Son. Overall rating: 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karisa Son, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karisa Son appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.