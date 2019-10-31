See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Karissa Braden, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Karissa Braden, NP

Karissa Braden, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Karissa Braden works at One Medical in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karissa Braden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical
    109 N Aberdeen St, Chicago, IL 60607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 663-6331
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2019
    Several MD’s have failed to diagnose my severe digestive problems correctly. Karissa is not a specialist or even an MD. She is an NP and as such she is A plus. She is extremely kind, courteous, smart, diligent, quick and efficient and, as a health care provider, is therefore infinitely preferable to any other health care provider who has ever treated me.
    Photo: Karissa Braden, NP
    About Karissa Braden, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013456334
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.