Kate Cohen-Posey, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kate Cohen-Posey, LMHC is a Counselor in Lakeland, FL.
Locations
Lakeland Counseling Services930 Alicia Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801 Directions (863) 680-1950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am writing this review 4 year after I visited her office. It did not occur to me in 2018 to write and let her know how helpful she was to me. I only had 4 session with her that completely help me handle situations with toxic family members that were attacking me after using me as their personal ATM/banking. Kate took the time to read every emotionally charged and hurtful letter and then help me understand the type of person that would do what they were doing to me. Needless to say, those people never paid me back as Kate predicted but her advice has withstand the test of time. Anxiety was a one time thing for me thanks to Kate's down to earth approach to my situation. Recently they have been trying to reach out to me and I've been replaying her counseling sessions in my head. Hence, the motivation to write this review.
About Kate Cohen-Posey, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1780659433
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
