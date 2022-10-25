See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashua, NH
Kate Nadeau, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kate Nadeau, APRN

Kate Nadeau, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. 

Kate Nadeau works at Carol Pelletier in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kate Nadeau's Office Locations

    Carol Pelletier
    505 W Hollis St Ste 106, Nashua, NH 03062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 577-1613
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 25, 2022
    I have been with Kate and their office for over 10 years, and Kate really takes the time to answer my questions. Through the covid pandemic she even was great for telemedicine as well as in person visits. Thanks for providing great service as my CPAP therapy has really improved my sleep quality. They even loaned me a machine when my old one unexpectedly died.
    Peter G — Oct 25, 2022
    About Kate Nadeau, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972013068
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kate Nadeau, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kate Nadeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kate Nadeau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kate Nadeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Kate Nadeau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kate Nadeau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kate Nadeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kate Nadeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

