Family Medicine
2.6 (7)
Katelyn Becht, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. 

Katelyn Becht works at St Vincent Medical Group in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Westfield Primary Care
    14828 Greyhound Ct Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-9200
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 24, 2018
    Dr Becht is a wonderful physician. She is thorough and takes time to talk about any concerns you may have. I would definitely recommend her to family or friends.
    — Sep 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katelyn Becht, FNP-C
    About Katelyn Becht, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881028165
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katelyn Becht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katelyn Becht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katelyn Becht works at St Vincent Medical Group in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Katelyn Becht’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Katelyn Becht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katelyn Becht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katelyn Becht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katelyn Becht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

