Katelyn Kenny, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Katelyn Kenny, NP

Katelyn Kenny, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. 

Katelyn Kenny works at SMG Primary Care at Northwoods in Taunton, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katelyn Kenny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Primary Care at Northwoods
    2005 Bay St Ste 201, Taunton, MA 02780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 822-2266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwood Hospital

About Katelyn Kenny, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962027813
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.