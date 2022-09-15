See All Psychologists in Springfield, TN
Dr. Katherine Gorman, PHD

Psychology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine Gorman, PHD is a Psychologist in Springfield, TN. 

Dr. Gorman works at Dr.Katherine J. Gorman, PHD in Springfield, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr.Katherine J. Gorman, PHD
    6159 Hoods Branch Rd, Springfield, TN 37172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 934-1488
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Dr. Gorman and I have been working together for over 2 years. This woman has been such an amazing support. I was in an abusive marriage when I began my journey with her, and I fully believe that I would still be in it if it weren't for the healing work Dr. Gorman has helped me do. If you are looking for someone that listens well, but tells you what you need to hear when you need to hear it - she's the one. She has displayed a great ability to assist me to grow in the ways and directions that I want to grow. If you are ready to work toward true healing (there will be an immense amount of growing pain!) set your appointment today. You will absolutely not be disappointed.
    Shauna — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Katherine Gorman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841389145
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Gorman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorman works at Dr.Katherine J. Gorman, PHD in Springfield, TN. View the full address on Dr. Gorman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods.

