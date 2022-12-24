See All Dermatologists in Corsicana, TX
Katherine Heimer, PA-C

Dermatology
4.9 (230)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Heimer, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Corsicana, TX. 

Katherine Heimer works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Corsicana in Corsicana, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Corsicana
    401 Hospital Dr # 100, Corsicana, TX 75110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 875-0413
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Waxahachie
    2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E Ste 240, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 548-6891
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 230 ratings
    Patient Ratings (230)
    5 Star
    (226)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 24, 2022
    I arrived early got in and was out before my appointment time. Everyone was friendly and happy. All my concerns were looked at and I was pleased with the results.
    — Dec 24, 2022
    About Katherine Heimer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831412758
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • West Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

