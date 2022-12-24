Katherine Heimer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Heimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Heimer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Heimer, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Corsicana, TX.
Katherine Heimer works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Corsicana401 Hospital Dr # 100, Corsicana, TX 75110 Directions (903) 875-0413
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Waxahachie2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E Ste 240, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 548-6891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Heimer?
I arrived early got in and was out before my appointment time. Everyone was friendly and happy. All my concerns were looked at and I was pleased with the results.
About Katherine Heimer, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1831412758
Education & Certifications
- West Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Heimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Heimer works at
230 patients have reviewed Katherine Heimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Heimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Heimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Heimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.