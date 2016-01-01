Overview

Dr. Katherine Hoover, PHD is a Psychologist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHD Clinical Psychology , University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Hoover works at Katherine Hoover, PhD, PLLC in La Grange, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.