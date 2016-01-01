See All Psychologists in La Grange, KY
Dr. Katherine Hoover, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine Hoover, PHD is a Psychologist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHD Clinical Psychology , University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.

Dr. Hoover works at Katherine Hoover, PhD, PLLC in La Grange, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lagrange Office
    208 Parker Dr, La Grange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 418-1693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Brownsboro Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Neuropsychological Testing
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Stress
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Katherine Hoover, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346487063
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Nashville VA- Vanderbilt University ( TN Valley Consortium PSYCHOLOGY INTERNSHIP PROGRAM)
    Medical Education
    • PHD Clinical Psychology , University Of Louisville
