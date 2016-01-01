Katherine Lemons accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Lemons, PA-C
Overview
Katherine Lemons, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Somerville, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5 Middlesex Ave Fl 1, Somerville, MA 02145 Directions (617) 591-6900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Lemons?
About Katherine Lemons, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083263594
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Lemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Lemons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Lemons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Lemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Lemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.