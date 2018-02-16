See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hanover, MD
Katherine O'Brien, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katherine O'Brien, CNM

Katherine O'Brien, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanover, MD. 

Katherine O'Brien works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-OBGYN in Hanover, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Pasadena, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine O'Brien's Office Locations

    Baltimore Washington Medical Center
    7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8260
    Umcmg Women's Health
    203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8260
    Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.
    3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 16, 2018
    She is the first provider to spend a good deal of time with me, talking about my health as a whole. There has not been anyone else that I have felt invested so much into understanding the complexities of my state of health and recommending next steps for testing, nutrition, and medical assistance. The wait wasn't wonderful, but she is.
    — Feb 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katherine O'Brien, CNM
    About Katherine O'Brien, CNM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205855780
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine O'Brien, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Katherine O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Katherine O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

