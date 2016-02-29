Katherine Sirianni, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Sirianni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Sirianni, PA-C
Overview
Katherine Sirianni, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Silver Spring, MD.
Locations
Associates in Family Practice PA12210 Plum Orchard Dr Ste 212, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 622-6020
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Katherine is a great health care provider. I never have a problem getting an appointment and she has terrific bedside manner. I have recommended her to friends and will continue to do so.
About Katherine Sirianni, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316254428
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Sirianni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Sirianni accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Sirianni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Katherine Sirianni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Sirianni.
