Kathi Karp, APRN

Bariatric Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathi Karp, APRN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT. 

Kathi Karp works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Waterford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    164 Otrobando Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 425-8740
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    5 Dayton Rd Ste 203, Waterford, CT 06385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 678-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2022
    My visit at Hartford Health care with Kathi Karp was very pleasant. I found the staff to be warm and professional and made me feel comfortable. I really liked seeing Kathi for the first time. She was very personable, professional, attentive and very informative. She listened to my concerns and gave great advice. I have since referred two of my friends to this office. I am grateful for my friend referring me.
    KPearce — May 09, 2022
    Photo: Kathi Karp, APRN
    About Kathi Karp, APRN

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265855068
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

