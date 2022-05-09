Kathi Karp, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathi Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathi Karp, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathi Karp, APRN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT.
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group164 Otrobando Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 425-8740
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Dayton Rd Ste 203, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit at Hartford Health care with Kathi Karp was very pleasant. I found the staff to be warm and professional and made me feel comfortable. I really liked seeing Kathi for the first time. She was very personable, professional, attentive and very informative. She listened to my concerns and gave great advice. I have since referred two of my friends to this office. I am grateful for my friend referring me.
About Kathi Karp, APRN
- Bariatric Medicine
- English
- 1265855068
