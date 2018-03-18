Kathleen Wagner, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Wagner, CNM
Overview of Kathleen Wagner, CNM
Kathleen Wagner, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Kathleen Wagner's Office Locations
Partners in Women's Health4500 E 9th Ave Ste 700, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 997-0824Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Katie was nice and informative! She listened to my concerns and answered each question in detail. She also asked a few times if I had anymore questions, which I loved because I have mommy brain and always forget to ask questions when I'm there. I was a little in 'Awe' by her concern and care, I can't wait to see her again.
About Kathleen Wagner, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Wagner accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kathleen Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Wagner.
