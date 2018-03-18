See All Nurse Midwives in Denver, CO
Kathleen Wagner, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kathleen Wagner, CNM

Kathleen Wagner, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Kathleen Wagner works at Partners in Women's Health in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathleen Wagner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Partners in Women's Health
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 700, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0824
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2018
    Katie was nice and informative! She listened to my concerns and answered each question in detail. She also asked a few times if I had anymore questions, which I loved because I have mommy brain and always forget to ask questions when I'm there. I was a little in 'Awe' by her concern and care, I can't wait to see her again.
    Zoey — Mar 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathleen Wagner, CNM
    About Kathleen Wagner, CNM

    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720051055
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Wagner, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Wagner works at Partners in Women's Health in Denver, CO. View the full address on Kathleen Wagner’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kathleen Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

