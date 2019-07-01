Kathlyn White, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathlyn White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathlyn White, LMHC
Kathlyn White, LMHC is a Counselor in Niceville, FL.
Carpenter House4400 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 897-7810
Kathy and her staff are phenomenal! I have had nothing but amazing, life changing experiences since I started going to her over a year ago!
- Counseling
- English
- Florida State University
Kathlyn White accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathlyn White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Kathlyn White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathlyn White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathlyn White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathlyn White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.