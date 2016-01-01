Dr. Kathryn Clair, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Clair, OD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Clair, OD
Dr. Kathryn Clair, OD is an Optometrist in Spring, TX.
Dr. Clair works at
Dr. Clair's Office Locations
-
1
Texas State Optical1570 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 681-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clair?
About Dr. Kathryn Clair, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1063662716
Education & Certifications
- Linfield College, McMinnville, Oregon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clair accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clair works at
Dr. Clair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.