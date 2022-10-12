See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Kathryn Elshoff, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Kathryn Elshoff, NP

Kathryn Elshoff, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Kathryn Elshoff works at Medisys Family Care -east New York in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathryn Elshoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medisys Family Care -east New York
    3080 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-7001
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 12, 2022
    For years I have heard my mother talk about “Kathy” as she so lovingly refers to her healthcare progressional. At 83 years old, my mother requires in depth health care visits, someone to listen and hear her concerns. This healthcare professional is all of those things, she takes her time, doesn’t rush my mother to get to her next patient, reviews all of my mother’s many health ailments and provides outstanding care. At one point my mother had concerning pain in her back, unable to get an appointment, I took her to a local urgent care where they diagnosed muscle strain in her back, never removing her clothing to look at the area causing her pain. The pain continued and she insisted on making an appointment with Kathy, where she quickly diagnosed Shingles. Kathy cares about her patients and provides outstanding care. I thank her for all of her care.
    Daughter of Patient. Carmen C. — Oct 12, 2022
    About Kathryn Elshoff, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629105432
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Elshoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Elshoff works at Medisys Family Care -east New York in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Kathryn Elshoff’s profile.

    Kathryn Elshoff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Elshoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Elshoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Elshoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

