Kathryn Still, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kathryn Still, PMHNP

Kathryn Still, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathryn Still's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3858 N Garden Center Way Ste 202, Boise, ID 83703 (208) 336-1300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • PacificSource

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Kathryn has been treating me during a traumatic change of life from serious injury. She’s very conscientious and will work with you to maximize the effectiveness of treatment. Moreover she listens. She’s focused on providing good treatment for serious conditions.
    Robert S — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Kathryn Still, PMHNP
    About Kathryn Still, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144365362
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Still, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Still is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathryn Still has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn Still has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Kathryn Still. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Still.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Still, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Still appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

