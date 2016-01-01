Kathy Fair, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathy Fair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathy Fair, ARNP
Overview of Kathy Fair, ARNP
Kathy Fair, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL.
Kathy Fair's Office Locations
Florida Woman Care LLC900 Glades Rd Fl 4, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 430-3933
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Kathy Fair, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063637031
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Fair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathy Fair accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Fair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kathy Fair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Fair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Fair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Fair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.