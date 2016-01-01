See All Counselors in Gardner, MA
Kathy Hall, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathy Hall, LMHC is a Counselor in Gardner, MA. 

Kathy Hall works at Kathy L Hall, LMHC, Gardner, MA in Gardner, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    K L Hall, LMHC
    31 Lake St Ste 110, Gardner, MA 01440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 894-3545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 1 Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    • Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kathy Hall, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1962412841
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Heywood Hospital-Mhu
    • Clark University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathy Hall, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathy Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathy Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathy Hall works at Kathy L Hall, LMHC, Gardner, MA in Gardner, MA. View the full address on Kathy Hall’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kathy Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

