Kathy Hetherington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathy Hetherington
Overview of Kathy Hetherington
Kathy Hetherington is a Nurse Practitioner in New Hyde Park, NY.
Kathy Hetherington works at
Kathy Hetherington's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-1200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathy Hetherington?
Kathy is so down to earth, so easy to talk to, it is like sharing medical information and beyond with your best friend. She puts you at ease and is very kind and compassionate.
About Kathy Hetherington
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043452253
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Hetherington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Hetherington works at
3 patients have reviewed Kathy Hetherington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Hetherington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Hetherington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Hetherington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.