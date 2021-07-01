See All Nurse Practitioners in New Hyde Park, NY
Kathy Hetherington Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kathy Hetherington

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kathy Hetherington

Kathy Hetherington is a Nurse Practitioner in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Kathy Hetherington works at NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Alina Alayev, NP
Alina Alayev, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
3.2 (43)
View Profile

Kathy Hetherington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park
    2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-1200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kathy Hetherington?

Jul 01, 2021
Kathy is so down to earth, so easy to talk to, it is like sharing medical information and beyond with your best friend. She puts you at ease and is very kind and compassionate.
Suellen Iannuzzi — Jul 01, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kathy Hetherington
How would you rate your experience with Kathy Hetherington?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kathy Hetherington to family and friends

Kathy Hetherington's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kathy Hetherington

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathy Hetherington.

About Kathy Hetherington

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043452253
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathy Hetherington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathy Hetherington works at NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Kathy Hetherington’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Kathy Hetherington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Hetherington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Hetherington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Hetherington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kathy Hetherington?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.